Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage during an event in New York

He received aid on-site and was able to eventually walk off stage with assistance.

Salman Rushdie has been stabbed on stage during a lecture in New York!

As reported, the author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, was attacked on the stage ahead of an event in New York on Friday.

Images from the spot of the incident are circulating on social media showing the controversial author being treated on the floor of the stage after being attacked.

As reported, he received aid on-site and was able to eventually walk off stage with assistance.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to the local media that there was a stabbing at the event where Salman Rushdie was speaking. 

However, there was no immediate confirmation of the victim.

Some of the attendees of the event shared the account on social media as well.

Salman Rushdie had written the  Satanic Verses in 1988

