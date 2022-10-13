Sana parts ways with husband after 14 years of marriage

Sana has parted ways with her husband after 14 years of marriage

Sana married Fakhar Jaffri in 2008 and have two kids together.

The popular actress took to her Instagram to announce the sad news that the couple had separated paths.

Sana wrote, ” Breakups hurt but sometimes breaking a relationship is so mandatory to save yourself to break so much.”

“With all the respect, me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take separate paths. It’s heartbreaking, But … I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us,” Sana said, adding, ” All the best Fakhar Jaffri.”