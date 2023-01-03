Sanam Saeed’s 2022 recap reel seems to have confirmed her marriage rumors

Rumors of Sanam Saeed’s marriage with Mohib Mirza have been making rounds on social media for a long time.

The duo has maintained a lowkey about their personal lives. They neither refuted nor accepted the marriage publically.

But Sanam Saeed’s 2022 recap reel seems to have corroborated the veracity of the rumors.

In the video, Sanam Saeed can be seen visiting different places with her friends and family and also some work moments.

The video also featured some snippets of the shooting and scenes of her film ‘Ishrat Made in China’, in which actor Mohib Mirza can also be seen with her.

But some intimate photos have grabbed our attention.

Here check this out:

Sanam Saeed captioned her Instagram post saying, “Goodbye and Hello! Grateful for a wholesome year full of lessons, patience, adventures, and love!”

Fans were also quick to respond to her marriage rumors.

“She n Mohib is married 👰 good,” a fan wrote.



“Acha to hogaye shaadi apko,” said another.

Another fan said, “Lovely couple. Pls, share ur wedding pics.”