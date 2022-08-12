Oyeyeah
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography added to fourth-grade Urdu books

Sarfaraz Ahmed is considered one of the most successful captains in Pakistan’s cricket history.

By Saman Siddiqui
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography has been added to the fourth-grade Urdu books, it emerges today.

The primary school students will be reading about Sarfaraz Ahmed considered one of the most successful captains in Pakistan’s cricket history.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has made the nation proud by winning two ICC Trophies; U19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and the Champions Trophy.

The cricketer’s wife Khushbakht shared the news on her Twitter handle by sharing a photo of the page of a fourth-grade Urdu book.

“Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends [and] teacher! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulillah,” she captioned her post.

 

As reported, the biography of Pakistan’s celebrated woman sprinter Naseem Hameed has also been included in the same book along with Sarfaraz.

