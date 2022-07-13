Senior actor Tanveer Jamal passes away in Japan

Senior actor Tanveer Jamal passes away in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday.

He was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in May and was undergoing treatment at a Tokyo hospital.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but he had recovered from it and made a comeback to TV dramas.

Tanveer Jamal also holds Japanese citizenship and used to go there after every few months because of his family’s residency.

Tanveer Jamal has been associated with the Pakistan showbiz industry for the last 35 years.

He made his acting debut in director Kazim Pasha’s PTV mega-hit drama Janglos in 1990.

Tanveer Jamal made his name by directing and producing the first action-packed mega drama serial ‘Godfather’ in a private production that was recorded in Pakistan and Japan.

He has starred in dozens of well-known drama series and has also directed and produced the soon-to-be-released film “Japan Connection”.