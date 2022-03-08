Oyeyeah
On this International Women’s Day, several male celebrities have taken to various social media platforms to celebrate the women in their lives.

Shahid Afridi wishes a Happy Women’s Day along with a photo of his five daughters on Tuesday.

As International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe, former ace cricketer Shahid Afridi is among a few male celebrities who have extended their wishes on the occasion.

Afridi a proud dad of five daughters took to his official social media handles to share a warm message.

Posting a photo of his family featuring his five daughters and wife clad in hijab, Shahid Afridi said, “You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational.”

“Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; let’s celebrate them every day & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay!” Afridi added.

 

