Sharmila Faruqi slams celebrities attending the Hum TV Awards instead of visiting flood-affected areas!

The comments from the PPP lawmaker come after a number of Pakistani celebrities reached Toronto, Canada to participate in the leading awards show of Hum TV.

Sharmila Faruqi shared clicks of several celebrities in Canada for the Hum TV Awards juxtaposed with photos of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visiting a flood-hit area in Pakistan in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing pictures of Jolie’s trip to Pakistan during which she met several people affected by the floods, Sharmila Faruqi wrote, “Here is Angelina Jolie visiting our worst flood affected district Dadu, spreading love and hope, appealing to the international community to come for our help.”

“On the other hand, are our Pakistani shining stars all in Toronto for Hum TV awards, making merry and ready for some scintillating performances,” she added while posting photos of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed at dance practice, Saboor Aly, Nomi Ansari, Iqra Aziz and Adeel Hussain at the Edge Walk at the CN Tower in Toronto and Urwa Hocane at dance practice.

“Not a single one of them even bothered to visit any flood-affected area or show any solidarity in cash or kind except for Hadiqa Kiani, for one truly believe in cultural activities, award shows, performances, etc, our artists and actors are second to none,” she wrote.

“It would have been great support if all of them had reached out to their fellow countrymen who have lost their homes, lives, and livelihood to the devastating floods. There is a time for everything, to celebrate, to mourn… we have a humanitarian crisis in our country, this is the time to stand by them, with them, to hold, support, and love them. Each one of us has a responsibility towards our nation and its people who have given us so much. It’s payback time,” Faruqi added.

For those who are unserved:

Jolie is the special envoy for the UN refugee committee, and the UNHCR, and served for 11 years as a goodwill ambassador for the committee.

The popular singer turned activist, Hadiqa Kiani has been very actively campaigning for donations for her charity organization Vaseela. She recently announced that she would be “adopting” villages in Sindh and Balochistan and rebuilding them.

And to be very honest, whatever our political choices might be, the words of this PPP leader prove to be very reasoning.

Each of us has a responsibility to our nation, while HUM TV has already announced to donate a portion of ticket sales from the Hum Awards is also going to be donated to flood relief efforts, this extravagant affair looks very unpromising in these desperate times.

When the world leaders urge to do more for Pakistan in this critical time our very own celebrities have to engage themselves in entertainment activities.