SHC directs Kubra Khan to record statement before FIA in defamation case against Adil Raja

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the actress Kubra Khan to record a statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a defamation case against Adil Raja.

Earlier, SHC had ordered FIA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove defamatory content against actress Rabia Iqbal Khan, better known as Kubra Khan, on social media.

However, at the beginning of the recent hearing, FIA’s investigation officer Shagufta Shahzad submitted a progress report in which it was stated that an investigation has been started in FIA Cyber Crime Circle Karachi at the request of the actress.

The investigation officer said that on the direction of the Sindh High Court, they have sent the account names to the PTA to block all the social media accounts campaigning on the social networking website.

The Investigating Officer requested the Sindh High Court to direct the actress to appear in the office of the Investigating Officer to get her statement recorded in order to proceed with the proceedings.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 26 and again issued notice to the PTA for the next hearing.

It may be noted that actress Kubra Khan had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against the ‘insulting, defamatory, inflammatory and serious and fabricated allegations’ made by the ex-army officer and YouTuber Adil Raja.

Adil Raja had leveled serious allegations against Kubra Khan and other actresses on social media networking websites.

Last week, Kubra Khan announced on social media that she had officially filed a case with the SHC against controversial Youtube blogger Adil Farooq Raja for making degrading and malicious comments against her.