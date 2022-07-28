SHC restrains police from exhuming Aamir Liaquat’s remains again!

As reported, the Sindh High Court on Thursday extended the restraining order against the autopsy and exhumation of televangelist Aamir Liaquat by another 10 days.

The restraining orders were issued as the court heard a plea by Aamir Liaquat’s heirs on the issue of exhumation and post-mortem.

SHC instructed the petitioners to approach the sessions court against the order of the judicial magistrate.

The judicial magistrate East ordered the post-mortem on June 18 on a petition filed by the citizen.

However, the family of the deceased took the matter to the court.

Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem case is being heard at the court and Dania Shah became the party in the case.

While the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Daniya Shah approached the Sindh High Court to become a party in the case on July 19.