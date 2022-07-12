“Please have mercy on your wife if not on the bike,”Shehzad Roy’s World Population Day message

Shehzad Roy, a renowned singer and social activist has an important message to share on World Population Day.

The renowned singer and activist took to social media to raise public awareness about family control and population growth.

“Please have mercy on your wife if not on the bike. Pakistan is witnessing the consequences of unbridled population growth. Keep the family small and give children their due right,” Shehzad captioned the set of photos he shared.

He himself has featured in the population day campaign, targeting the usual scenes from across the country.

We all have witnessed a family of four or five riding a motorcycle on main roads on the daily basis.

! بائیک پر نہیں تو کم از کم اپنی بیوی پر رحم کریں Please have mercy on your wife if not on the bike.

Pakistan is witnessing the consequences of unbridled population growth. Keep the family small and give children their due rights ! #WorldPopulationDay @nhsrcofficial @UNFPA pic.twitter.com/6kUg30IAAz — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 12, 2022

The philanthropist become honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning last month.

In a notification, the Ministry of Health Services, said,” “Reference to the 5th meeting of Federal Task Force on Population headed by honourable President of Pakistan, Mr. Shehzad Row, renowned singer and social activist has been named as honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning.”