Shoaib Akhtar reveals that he got an offer from Bollywood!

Former Pakistan fast pacer turned commentator and YouTuber talked about getting an offer for a Bollywood film in a recent interview.

In an interview with foreign media, Shoaib Akhtar opened up about an offer to play the lead role in a Bollywood movie.

Rawalpindi Express revealed that later the role was played by Imran Hashmi.

“I had an offer to play the role of Imran Hashmi in Gangster. I think I should have done the film,” he said.

“I was offered to work in the movie Gangster in Bollywood with a role performed by Emran Hashmi later. I read the script and thought the role of Shiney Ahuja suited me more. I do accept I should have done the movie because Gangster turned out to be a mega-hit later,” he added.



Just imagine Shoaib Akhtar playing Imran Hashmi’s character in Gangster!

He further went on to talk about his cricketing experience.

Shoaib Akhtar said “I can easily bowl 145kph+ even today subject to if I get my knees successfully operated and get training for three months. Perhaps I would touch 150kph even today as well. I’ve even bowled quicker than 163kph in my cricketing career.”

“The wicket of Rahul Dravid in Kolkata 1999 is not my favorite wicket. The wicket of Adam Gilchrist in a 2002’s test match was the most favorite wicket of my career,” Shoaib said.

