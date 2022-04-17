Shoaib Akhtar reveals that he got an offer from Bollywood!
Former Pakistan fast pacer turned commentator and YouTuber talked about getting an offer for a Bollywood film in a recent interview.
In an interview with foreign media, Shoaib Akhtar opened up about an offer to play the lead role in a Bollywood movie.
Rawalpindi Express revealed that later the role was played by Imran Hashmi.
“I had an offer to play the role of Imran Hashmi in Gangster. I think I should have done the film,” he said.
“I was offered to work in the movie Gangster in Bollywood with a role performed by Emran Hashmi later. I read the script and thought the role of Shiney Ahuja suited me more. I do accept I should have done the movie because Gangster turned out to be a mega-hit later,” he added.
Just imagine Shoaib Akhtar playing Imran Hashmi’s character in Gangster!
He further went on to talk about his cricketing experience.