Shoaib Akhtar surprises fans by announcing his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’!

The former speedster broke the news by sharing the motion poster of the film in a tweet.

The film is set to be released on November 16, 2023.

“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. The first foreign film is about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar”, he captioned the post.

Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic,

"RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds"

You're in for a ride you've never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours,

Shoaib Akhtar pic.twitter.com/3tIgBLvTZn — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2022

The film is being helmed by director Faraz Qaiser under the banner of Qfilmproductions.

The director in his Instagram stories also shared about the upcoming film.

He wrote, “An idea that came in 2016, has finally come to life. The poster for my first feature film is now out!”