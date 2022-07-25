Oyeyeah
Shoaib Akhtar surprises fans by announcing his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

The film is set to be released on November 16, 2023.

The former speedster broke the news by sharing the motion poster of the film in a tweet.

“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. The first foreign film is about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar”, he captioned the post.

The film is being helmed by director Faraz Qaiser under the banner of Qfilmproductions.

The director in his Instagram stories also shared about the upcoming film.

He wrote, “An idea that came in 2016, has finally come to life. The poster for my first feature film is now out!”

 

 

