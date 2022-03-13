Shoaib Malik extends support to Sana Javed!

For the past couple of days, popular actress Sana Javed has been embroiled in a controversy.

it all started when a few make-up artists, stylists, and models came forward leveling allegations of rudeness and impudence at Sana Javed.

In a tweet on Sunday, the 40-year-old cricketer sided with the supporters of the Khaani actress.

“I have known Sana Javed for quite some time now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us,” he said.



Following the allegations, Sana Javed is currently on the radar of the netizens.

Hoever breaking the silence over the allegations, last week Sana Javed announced that she will be pursuing all legal options against the smear campaign targeting her.