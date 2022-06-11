Shoaib Malik regards Pervez Musharraf as an inspiration for him.

Pakistan national cricket team veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik took to social media following the news of the former president Pervez Musharraf’s critical health condition.

Malik didn’t shy to express that he is inspired by former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

“General Pervez Musharraf Sahab, I have nothing but immense respect for you. You are a true leader & an inspiration to many, including me. A brave soldier & son of the soil. In this time of difficulty, may Almighty Allah ease your pain & that of your family,” Malik said in a tweet.

It was a day ago when fake news of Musharraf’s death started to circulate on social media.

However, the family confirmed that the former president of Pakistan, 78, has been hospitalized in Dubai for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).