Social media celebrates Johnny Depp’s victory

A jury on Wednesday convicted American actress Amber Heard of defamation in a case brought against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Social media celebrates Depp’s victory!

Johnny Depp won his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday.

The jury of seven people reached a decision after in the defamation case brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A seven-member jury found Amber Heard liable for defamation against Johnny Depp and ordered Heard to pay Depp $15M in compensatory and punitive damages; While Depp has been ordered to pay Heard $2M in compensatory damages.

Netizens including Johnny Depp fans were jubilant over the outcome of the trial.

Many on social media platforms are calling the decision the “best possible outcome”, while millions celebrated  Depp’s victory saying justice is “alive and well.”

 

 

 

While many also responded to the statement shared by Amber Heard shortly after the verdict was announced.

 

 

