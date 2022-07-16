Sushmita Sen breaks silence on relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has finally broken her silence on her relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi!

Lalit Modi’s acknowledgment of his relationship with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has left the fans and followers in a tizzy on social media.

And days after news surfaced about her new beau, Sushmita Sen has broken her silence on dating Lalit Modi.

Former Miss Universe shared a photo with her kids on Instagram and said, “I am in a happy place! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given, now back to life & work.”

“Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t… it #NOYB (None of Your Business) Anyway!!!,” she added.

Lalit Modi, 56, took to social media on Thursday to announce a “new beginning” with actor Sushmita Sen, 46.