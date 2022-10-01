Man held for creating Syra Yousuf’s fake account confesses to the crime!

As reported, the person who created a fake account in the name of actress Syra Yousuf was arrested.

According to sources, the cybercrime branch of FIA arrested the accused Mian Naeem, who confessed to the crime of creating a fake account.

Sources said that the account under a fake name had been active against state institutions for some time.

The accused had been running a fake account in the name of the actress since 2019.

The accused Mian Naeem hails from Kamonki, Gujranwala.

Syra Yousuf is a Pakistani model, actress, and former VJ who works in Urdu television series and films.

She was last seen on screen in ISPR’s production Sinf-e-Aahan.