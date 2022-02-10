The Great Khali joins BJP

The Great Khali former WWE star has joined Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Thursday.

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, will now be seen active in the political ring!

Khali hails from the small town of Dhiraina in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

A formal ceremony was held at the Indian ruling party’s headquarter in Delhi where Khali arrived on Thursday.

“With The Great Khali joining us, it will be a source of inspiration to youth as well as other people of the country,” said Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh.

The Great Khali, 49, a former World Heavyweight Champion went on to be inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in the United States.

Apart from wrestling, The Great Khali made cameos in several Hollywood films, like MacGruber, Get Smart, and the Adam Sandler-starrer The Longest Yard.

He has also appeared on the reality show Big Boss.

However, today’s announcement to officially join BJP has left the Twitter timeline buzzing with all sorts of reactions.