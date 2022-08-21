Tributes pour in for Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor. Her untimely death brings the curtains down on the life of one of the last musical icons, leaving millions of Pakistani music fans heartbroken.

Celebrated Pakistani playback singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi on Sunday aged 72 after a brief illness.



She was conferred the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2006.

And was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.

The iconic Pakistani playback vocalist is regarded as one of South Asia’s prime exponents of ghazals, especially for singing the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

She is survived by her husband, actor Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.

She was laid to rest in Karachi.

With her demise, the last artistic generation of poets/musicians in the post-partition era has lost yet another star. Her ghazals, film songs, and patriotic songs have always connected with listeners.

Though Nayyara had left singing some years back without giving any reason to her fans, her passing has hit hard on Pakistani music fans and the social media timeline is pouring in with tributes, condolences, and prayers.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un!

Alvida, Bulbul-E-Pakistan🇵🇰. She brought out the poignancy of Faiz sahib’s verses in her own special way. Not mourn her departure rather let’s celebrate her melody. #nayyaranoor 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8Yz6oklKYf — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) August 21, 2022

So sad to hear abt this 💔 #nayyaranoor legend is no more with us, August has been very harsh for our legends, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nazia Hasan, and now the bulbul-e-pakistan, #nayyaranoor allah tala asaniyan farmaye, Aameen — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) August 21, 2022

Heart breaking. I remember our last meeting and discussion at her place. She had moved beyond the worldly desires onto a serene and spiritual space with so much wisdom. She was our nightingale. May her soul rest in peace. #NayyaraNoor pic.twitter.com/sM5K77MncC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 20, 2022

Legends are forever #NayyaraNoor … — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 21, 2022

Grew up singing Watan Ki Mitti at every annual function/national day. Nayyara Aapa, you’ve impacted generations. One of the most decent and melodious artists to have ever lived. Our entire family loved and esteemed you dearly. Rest in power, Rest In Peace 🤍 #NayyaraNoor pic.twitter.com/T4G30kWG77 — Zaw Ali (@TheCodeOfZaw) August 21, 2022

Saddened to learn about passing of legendary singer #NayyaraNoor sahiba. May Allah bless her highest rank in Jannah. Aameen pic.twitter.com/YUkXbgClsJ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 21, 2022

Saddened to know of the passing of Nayyara Noor Sahiba. She was an epitome of grace, modesty and humility, an institution and source of peace for so many of us who grew up listening and singing her Naghmay, Geet, and Ghazal.#NayyaraNoor 🤲🏼✨ — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) August 21, 2022

Aggrieved to hear about the sad demise of Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor. We offer our prayers and condolences to the family and nation in the event of this great loss.#NayyaraNoor pic.twitter.com/bAi7ztE5gM — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) August 21, 2022