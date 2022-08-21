Oyeyeah
Tributes pour in for Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor

Nayyara Noor's demise brings the curtains down on the life of one of the last musical icons

Tributes pour in for Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor. Her untimely death brings the curtains down on the life of one of the last musical icons, leaving millions of Pakistani music fans heartbroken.

Celebrated Pakistani playback singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi on Sunday aged 72 after a brief illness.

Published Earlier:

She was conferred the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2006.

 And was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.

The iconic Pakistani playback vocalist is regarded as one of South Asia’s prime exponents of ghazals, especially for singing the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

She is survived by her husband, actor Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer.

She was laid to rest in Karachi.

With her demise, the last artistic generation of poets/musicians in the post-partition era has lost yet another star. Her ghazals, film songs, and patriotic songs have always connected with listeners.

Though Nayyara had left singing some years back without giving any reason to her fans, her passing has hit hard on Pakistani music fans and the social media timeline is pouring in with tributes, condolences, and prayers.

 

 

 

