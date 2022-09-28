‘I could deeply relate to Noor Mukadam’, Tuba Anwar

‘I could deeply relate to Noor Mukadam’, says Tuba Anwar.

Tuba Anwar spoke her heart out in an interview with BBC Urdu.

The former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain discussed the problematic culture of victim blaming in her latest interview.

She first started appearing on TV in shows as a co-host with the late anchor and later made her debut as an actor.

So far she has three drama serials to her acting credit.

Tuba said, “Noor Mukadam’s incident was one such incident which came at the point when I was going through a lot in my life, I could connect to Noor on another level, I had never met Noor but I felt very deeply for her because there were a lot of things which I faced, probably, I can’t tell all things, I don’t know why people victim blame in our society.”

Tuba added, “I believe I should raise my voice to educate people and I will keep on doing that”.

“There’s a norm of victim blaming in our society. I don’t understand why it happens, to be honest, maybe it’s a lack of education or perhaps awareness, but I feel like it is my responsibility as a public figure to aware people of what’s happening around them. If around such sensitive topics, even if one person learns or unlearns their toxic behaviors from me, then I feel like my purpose is complete,” she added.

Speaking about being the target of online trolling, she said, “When this all started, I’d get very emotional and I couldn’t process why people were doing that to me. It still happens sometimes but you know, I often think about how all of us in our lives dislike people around us but for people to actually open their social media and type out curses for me, I can only imagine how much negativity they store within them. I think all of us should think 100 times before writing anything about how our words can impact someone.”

“It’s not just me. I’ll open any celebrity’s page, and there will be at least one comment that spews hate for them and has a curse word in it. Some people just have it worse.”