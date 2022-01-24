Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey passes away

Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey passed away on Monday after battling lung cancer.

As being reported Pekcan will be sent off on his last journey in his hometown Mersin, tomorrow.

Turkish actor Ayberk Pekcan played the role of Artuk Bey in the hit TV hit historic series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

He had visited Pakistan a few months back along with the other actors of the drama.

Following the news of his demise, Diriliş Ertuğrul director and producer Mehmet Bozdag paid tribute to the late actor.

Diriliş Ertuğrul dizimizde oyunculuğuyla projemize ruh katan sevgili Ayberk Pekcan Hakk'a yürümüştür.



Dar-ı bekaya yürüyen Ayberk abimize Allah’tan rahmet, ailesine ve sevenlerine sabırlar diliyorum. Hepimizin başı sağ olsun.#AyberkPekcan pic.twitter.com/SQMum6lpfb — Mehmet Bozdağ (@mmehmetbozdag) January 24, 2022

It was a few months ago when a 51-year-old actor revealed his illness on social media.

“Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumor has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands. Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. The first day of chemotherapy… My biggest support is my family. So are my friends nearby… I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well,” he wrote.

His major works included “Ihlamurlar Altında”, “Leaf Casting”, “Kurtlar Vadisi” and “Keşanlı Ali Epic”.

He also won awards at national and international film festivals in 2010 for the feature film “Hair” in which he played the leading role.

Pekcan was awarded the Best Supporting Actor award at the 23rd Ankara International Film Festival for his performance in the film ‘Love and Revolution’, which was screened in 2012.

Tributes and condolences are pouring in on social media following the news of the Turkish actor’s demise.

Diriliş Ertuğrul da Artuk beyi canlandıran Ayberk Pekcan akciğer kanserine yakalanmış acil sifalar diliyorum #Ayberkpekcan pic.twitter.com/TDQ0HKHj4Y — Angelic (@angelicresmi) October 24, 2021

Mr @AyberkPekcan aka Artuk Bey of Ertugral series has breathed his last a while ago.



May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and bless his family with patience to bear this loss.

Aameen #AyberkPekcan #ArtukBey pic.twitter.com/RH6GgAcXzr — Saqlain Mushtaq (@MSaqlain__) January 24, 2022