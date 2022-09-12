Turkish actor Celal arrives in Karachi to help flood affectees

Turkish actor Celal Al of Dirilis: Ertugrul famed aka Abdulrehman Alp has arrived in Karachi to help flood affectees!

The actor via his Instagram post urged his fans and followers from Turkey to message “Pakistan” to 2868 to donate to the Turkish Red Crescent.

Celal on Monday shared a video clip of himself in Karachi on his way to distribute the relief goods.

He talked about the floods in Pakistan and how he and the team from Red Crescent are on the ground to help people affected by the floods.

“WE ARE TAKING YOUR PAKISTAN FLOOD DISASTER HELP TO THE AFFECTED PEOPLE OF PAKISTAN TO GET OUR RED LINE WITH OUR GOVERNMENT,” the actor shared.

“You can also help by texting Pakistan [to] 2868,” he captioned his post.

The government and people of the brotherly country Türkiye have been on the front foot to help the flood affectees of Pakistan.

The Turkish Red Crescent Society (Türk Kızılayı or Kızılay) started distributing of food, tents, and hygiene items in the flood affected areas of Southern parts of Pakistan shortly after the scale of the calamity was revealed to the world.