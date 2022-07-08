Oyeyeah
Umar Akmal left bitter memories behind, visits ailing Zulqarnain Haider

Umar Akmal left bitter memories behind and visited the ailing former wicket-keeper batter, Zulqarnain Haider on Friday.

Umar Akmal visited Zulqarnain Haider at his place in Lahore and asked about his health and said he is 24/7 available to help Zulqarnain Haider.

Published Earlier:

His wife also accompanied him.

 

Former Pakistan cricketer Zulqarnain Haider has undergone gastric surgery after suffering severe food poisoning during the Oman Cricket League (OCL).

Zulqarnain had suffered food poisoning after consuming stale food and he spent the day in excruciating pain.

The 36-year-old underwent surgery on his return to Pakistan in Lahore.

Following his surgery, Zulqarnain’s condition drastically improved.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has financially supported Zulqarnain Haider to cover his medical expenses.

PCB’s director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Nadeem Khan, and GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia visited the ex-Pakistan cricketer and reiterated that they would fully support him in this need of the hour.

