Usha Shah rumored to be dating professional golfer Hamza Amin

Usha Shah is rumored to be dating professional golfer Hamza Amin!

The recent social media posts have left the fans speculating that the Balaa star has confirmed her relationship with the Pakistani golf star.

Pakistani actress Shah is currently on a trip to the European country, Austria.

A few days ago, the actress shared some photos of herself in a green long western dress in her Instagram post hanging out with Hamza Amin.



Ushna captioned the album on her Instagram, “Could you be my escort cause just like them two-door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more.”

Many Pakistani showbiz personalities came out congratulating Ushna on her post.

Aima Baig wrote ‘Cute, Cute, Cute’ while Naveen Waqar commented on Ushna’s post ‘Girl Crush’

Actress Sana Javed commented on the picture of the couple ‘Mashallah’.

Apart from them, Manal, Areeba Khan, Kabra Khan, and Ayesha Malik also congratulated Ashna and expressed good wishes.

Hamza has also shared a couple of photos with Ushna Shah on his Instagram handle, which has sort of confirmed the speculations of dating.



Who is Hamza Amin?

Hamza Amin is a professional golfer who has represented Pakistan on many international tours.

Hamza’s father, Timur Hassan Amin, is chairman of the Asia-Pacific Gulf Federation.

In addition to being an athlete, Hamza has been serving as a social worker.