Usman Mukhtar, Pakistani actor is Alive, Safe and Sound! Dear Propagandists, Please Behave

Usman Mukhtar Pakistani actor is Alive and also safe and sound!



Dear Propagandists, you should behave!

Each day comes with new propaganda that leaves us wondering that is it possible for humans to exist without grey matter.

And every time there are reports of terrorist attacks in Pakistan somehow social media users across the border start to propagate fake news using Pakistani actors’ images.

The latest victim of fake news this time happens to be Usman Muthkar.

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star himself broke the news of hilarious claim that he is was among the martyred soldiers.

Calling out the propagandists, Usman Mukhtar tweeted on Saturday, “

Dear Propagandas – I’m alive. Please behave. — Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) February 5, 2022

Usman Mukhtar is a Pakistani actor, director, and cinematographer.

He recently made waves with his role in the Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan-starrer Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

The image in question is from the ongoing drama Sinf e Aahan, in which his character is about to debut yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

Well, it comes to the mind that why are Indians so obsessed with every hot Pakistani man in uniform?