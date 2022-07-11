Usman Mukhtar urges followers to show gratitude to a street busker!

Taking to Instagram, Mukhtar shared a photo of himself and a street busker from Islamabad who paints himself golden and imitates a statue.

Mukhtar, who is currently working behind the scenes on a horror film called Gulabo Rani, spotted the young boy standing on the road trying to earn his bread in the harsh rain.

Sharing a photo taken with the boy, Usman Mukhtar captioned the post saying, “On Eid when we all are celebrating with our families, I saw this legend standing in the rain earning his bread. He is the Golden Boy, one of the entertainers on our streets that give themselves up and commit to a role. Although the rain had washed the gold off his body but nothing in the world can wash off the gold heart that he has. If you see him around Islamabad, show him your gratitude. Eid Mubarak Everyone!!!”

And that should be the true spirit of eid not to forget the underprivileged people on the auspicious occasion!