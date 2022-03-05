Oyeyeah
Veteran Actor Masood Akhtar passes away in Lahore aged 82

Recipient of the ‘Pride of Performance Award’ has played notable roles in various dramas, films, and theatre.

By Saman Siddiqui
Veteran Actor Masood Akhtar passed away in Lahore aged 82 on Saturday.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Asar’s prayers at Usman Block, Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Published Earlier:

Masood Akhtar was admitted to the hospital almost a month ago after his health deteriorated as he suffered from lung cancer.

It was five months ago when his son passed away of a cancer diagnosis.

One of his early plays, Paisa Bolta Hai was staged at Alhamra in the 1970s and it earned him immense popularity.

Following the news of his demise tributes and condolences are pouring in on social media.

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
