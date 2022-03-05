Veteran Actor Masood Akhtar passes away in Lahore aged 82

Veteran Actor Masood Akhtar passed away in Lahore aged 82 on Saturday.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Asar’s prayers at Usman Block, Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Masood Akhtar was admitted to the hospital almost a month ago after his health deteriorated as he suffered from lung cancer.

It was five months ago when his son passed away of a cancer diagnosis.

Recipient of the ‘Pride of Performance Award’ has played notable roles in various dramas, films, and theatre.

One of his early plays, Paisa Bolta Hai was staged at Alhamra in the 1970s and it earned him immense popularity.

Following the news of his demise tributes and condolences are pouring in on social media.

Late Mr Masood Akhtar played the main role of a labour leader in my ptv Lahore May Day play which ended with the singing of the "Internationale". His ideological commitment was so inspiring. One could write and act in such plays when Bibi Sahiba Shaheed was PM. — Taj Haider (@Sen_TajHaider) March 5, 2022

Legendary actor Masood Akhtar pride of performer, is not well these days. unki sehat k liay Dua kareen k Allah meray Bhai ko sehat o tandrusti say nwazay aameen allah Huma aameen pic.twitter.com/VeVEXQJtf3 — Khalid Farshori (@FarshoriKhalid) February 5, 2022

Condolences to the bereaved family on the demise of famous actor Masood Akhtar. Masood Akhtar has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the last one month. May Allah elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved. Aameen#MasoodAkhtar #Actor pic.twitter.com/G6XfUgyNe6 — Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa (@RamzanChhipa) March 5, 2022

Legendary Pakistan’s Actor Masood Akhtar passes away .He was kind and supportive person.

You will be missed Sir. 😔RIP #MasoodAkhtar pic.twitter.com/oWHEuydVnB — Maira Khan (@MairaKH) March 5, 2022

Legendary actor #MasoodAkhtar dies – God Almighty bless him highest place in paradise Ameen #RIP pic.twitter.com/JMre18soc8 — asmaqadeer (@asmaqadeer4) March 5, 2022