Vlogger Hina Daniyal Malik passes away

By Saman Siddiqui
Vlogger Hina Daniyal Malik passed away on Saturday.

The young, talented content creator, Hina Daniyal Malik, was famous for making short reels and videos of local sellers.

The news of her sudden demise has left the community and her followers in shock.

As reported, Hina met with an accident after which she was put on a ventilator.

The doctors declared she doesn’t have a high chance of survival and passed away today.

The sad news of her demise was confirmed by her sister via a social media post.

 

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for the departed soul.

 

