Coke Studio Singer Wahab Bugti among thousands awaiting for help in Balochistan after floods

Coke Studio Singer Wahab Bugti among thousands awaiting help in Balochistan after floods!

The recent rains have left the province of Balochistan the worst hit with floods and leaving thousands of people homeless awaiting help and refuge.

The heartbreaking struggle of Coke Studio Singer Wahab Bugti was brought to light after a Twitter user detailed the grave conditions the singer has been facing amid rain and floods.

Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

The plight of the Baloch singer shared on social media helped the tweeps mobilize to collect funds and donations.

The tweet received a quick response towards flood relief efforts in Balochistan and many took it upon themselves to reach out to the singer and other flood victims.

Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309 https://t.co/EyVPA5WjLC — Balochistan Flood Relief (@astroluigi1) August 21, 2022

Appeal for donations for over 600 people camped in my village right nowhttps://t.co/m8gCcaYTo6 — Balochistan Flood Relief (@astroluigi1) August 21, 2022

Hi, thank you for reaching out, you can send donations here. At the moment there is no target because hundreds are still coming our way for refuge. Any and all amounts are appreciated!

Maryam Jamali

Bank HBL

Account Number: 22737981388903

IBAN: PK12HABB0022737981388903 — Balochistan Flood Relief (@astroluigi1) August 21, 2022

As Wahab Bugti has now been able to migrate from his village to the city of Dera Murad Jamali.

Wahab and his family are safe now.

He is grateful to all those who responded and sent in financial aid.

The musician and his family had to leave their house in Dera Bugti after rain and flash floods ravaged the area.

Many prominent figures, including Muniba Mazari have come forward to shed light on the situation Wahab Bugti went through. But there are thousands who await help!



If you want to help Brother Wahab Bugti here’s his number for Jazz Cash 0300 2118309. Let’s help in whatever ways we can. May Allah make things easier for us all! 🤲🏻 — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 21, 2022

The singer-turned-actor Hadiqa Kiani also shared about the singer’s condition in an Instagram Story and urged for donations through her flood relief campaign Vaseela for delivering supplies and building shelters.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor also posted about the situation on Instagram alongside a short note directed toward Coke Studio.

“I request Coke Studio to take care of their artist. Just like they benefit from artists and their name, as a brand they should also feel a moral responsibility to secure their artist’s well-being. A small act of kindness goes a long way,” Ahmed Ali Butt wrote.

Many social media users called upon the Coke Studio to come forward to assist the singer during his worst days.