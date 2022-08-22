Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Coke Studio Singer Wahab Bugti among thousands awaiting for help in Balochistan after floods

The plight of the Baloch singer shared on social media helped the tweeps mobilize to collect funds and donations.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk
posted on
View

Coke Studio Singer Wahab Bugti among thousands awaiting help in Balochistan after floods!

The recent rains have left the province of Balochistan the worst hit with floods and leaving thousands of people homeless awaiting help and refuge.

Published Earlier:

The heartbreaking struggle of Coke Studio Singer Wahab Bugti was brought to light after a Twitter user detailed the grave conditions the singer has been facing amid rain and floods.

The plight of the Baloch singer shared on social media helped the tweeps mobilize to collect funds and donations.

The tweet received a quick response towards flood relief efforts in Balochistan and many took it upon themselves to reach out to the singer and other flood victims.

As Wahab Bugti has now been able to migrate from his village to the city of Dera Murad Jamali.

Wahab and his family are safe now.

He is grateful to all those who responded and sent in financial aid.

The musician and his family had to leave their house in Dera Bugti after rain and flash floods ravaged the area.

Many prominent figures, including Muniba Mazari have come forward to shed light on the situation Wahab Bugti went through. But there are thousands who await help!

 

The singer-turned-actor Hadiqa Kiani also shared about the singer’s condition in an Instagram Story and urged for donations through her flood relief campaign Vaseela for delivering supplies and building shelters.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor also posted about the situation on Instagram alongside a short note directed toward Coke Studio.

“I request Coke Studio to take care of their artist. Just like they benefit from artists and their name, as a brand they should also feel a moral responsibility to secure their artist’s well-being. A small act of kindness goes a long way,”  Ahmed Ali Butt wrote.

 

Many social media users called upon the Coke Studio to come forward to assist the singer during his worst days.

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You