Who is Mirza Bilal Baig? Reham Khan’s Third Husband

Who is Mirza Bilal Baig?

Social media is buzzing with the news of Reham Khan’s third marriage to a younger-looking guy.

Reham Khan, 49, on Friday, broke the news of her marriage on social media by posting loved-up wedding photos.

According to her, she tied the knot with Mirza Bilal Baig in a simple nikkah ceremony held in Seattle.

“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦Mirza Bilal’s⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel,” Reham Khan said in a tweet.

We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

And now everyone seems eager to find out who is her new Husband is.

Mirza Bilal Baig, 36, is a US-based corporate professional, a former model and also a mimicry artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Bilal (@mirzabilal__)

He often posts comedy skits on his social media handles which are centred around current affairs with a touch of satire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Bilal (@mirzabilal__)

Not many know that Bilal Baig has also been part of shows including “The 4 Men Show”, “Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar” and “National Alien Broadcast”.

He worked opposite Syra Yousif in Meray Dost Meray Yaar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Bilal (@mirzabilal__)

Bilal graduated from IBA, Karachi.

As reported, like Reham Khan, Bilal had also been married twice before.

He also has one child from a previous marriage.