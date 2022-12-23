Who is Mirza Bilal Baig? Reham Khan’s Third Husband
Who is Mirza Bilal Baig?
Social media is buzzing with the news of Reham Khan’s third marriage to a younger-looking guy.
Reham Khan, 49, on Friday, broke the news of her marriage on social media by posting loved-up wedding photos.
According to her, she tied the knot with Mirza Bilal Baig in a simple nikkah ceremony held in Seattle.
“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of Mirza Bilal’s parents & my son as my Vakeel,” Reham Khan said in a tweet.
We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal__ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU
— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022
Finally found a man who I can trust @MirzaBilal__ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6
— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022
And now everyone seems eager to find out who is her new Husband is.
Mirza Bilal Baig, 36, is a US-based corporate professional, a former model and also a mimicry artist.
He often posts comedy skits on his social media handles which are centred around current affairs with a touch of satire.
Not many know that Bilal Baig has also been part of shows including “The 4 Men Show”, “Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar” and “National Alien Broadcast”.
He worked opposite Syra Yousif in Meray Dost Meray Yaar.
Bilal graduated from IBA, Karachi.
As reported, like Reham Khan, Bilal had also been married twice before.
He also has one child from a previous marriage.