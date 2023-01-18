Celebrity News

Yasir Hussain lashes out at Feroze Khan for leaking private numbers

"A stupid man hits his wife and then leaks our numbers online," Yasir Hussian said.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 18, 2023
0 1 2 minutes read

Yasir Hussain lashed out at Feroze Khan for leaking private numbers!

In a series of Instagram stories, the Aik Thi Laila director shared snapshots with captions meant to explain the ordeal he has to face after Feroze Khan previously shared and later deleted his number on his official Twitter handle.

“A stupid man first hits his wife and then publicly shares our numbers online. Now, due to this, a child has been constantly messaging me to cast him in dramas, otherwise, he’s threatening me to give him Rs100,000,” Yasir Hussain wrote while further asking his followers for advice.

“Please tell me, what should I do?” Yasir Hussain wrote.

In his next Insta Story, Yasir Hussain shared a screenshot of the aforementioned threats with a message.

Related Articles

“This person has sent me his personal number, yet I won’t publicize it. Do you know why? Because I went to school and that should count for something. It should show that you are educated. Shame on you, stupid man,” Yasir wrote.

In his next story, Yasir Hussain shared another screenshot, with a caption saying, went “Thankyou Feroze Khan, you have sent a Falak Shabir fan to me too! May God reward you for these actions. Can I also make your fans meet you too?”

 

It didn’t end there, after sharing all his concerns in a series of Instagram Stories, Yasir Hussain then took a dig at the actor.

Yasir Hussain posted a star-studded photo on Instagram that featured several popular celebrities with the caption,  “A day before my number was leaked! It’s surprising that the super START didn’t mention his own wife’s name, but shared every other women’s details online.”

It all started a day ago when Feroze Khan shared that he has served a legal notice to a number of celebrities including his former wife Aliza Sultan for defaming him.

The personal details of the celebrities mentioned in the filed suit were made public after Feroze Khan shared a defamation suit notice on Twitter.

However, Feroze Khan later deleted the said notice from social media.

He instead wrote, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team to those for [sharing] false and baseless allegations.”

But the internet never forgets, the notice went viral by the time Feroze Khan removed it from his official Twitter account with an impressive following of almost 442,000 followers.

 

 

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 18, 2023
0 1 2 minutes read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik added to Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Asia 2023 list

January 13, 2023

Mehwish Hayat moves to SHC against YouTuber Adil Raja

January 12, 2023

Actress Mehreen Shah accuses Indian film producer Raj Gupta of sexual harassment

January 11, 2023

Majid Jahangir follows his Fifty Fifty buddy Ismail Tara on eternal journey

January 11, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen − 2 =

Back to top button