Yumna Zaidi celebrates her birthday with a tribute to parents

Yumna Zaidi celebrated her birthday with a tribute to her parents!

The actress has turned 30 on July 30.

The Parizaad star shared some old photos on Instagram with a heartfelt note to mark her birthday.

Yumna wrote, “On this birthday I want to write about my Ammi & Baba, I feel the person I am today is because I carry their candidly amazing blend of kindness, beauty, bravery, highly self-satisfied and empathetic nature, the more time I have spent with them the more I have realized that how blessed I am to have their blood in me, truly proud daughter. My achievements in all capacities are just because of you two.”

Zaidi, 30, first appeared as a supporting character in ARY Digital’s drama Thakan (2012) and then played lead roles in several series.