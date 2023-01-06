Zara Noor Abbas refutes news of being cast in upcoming drama Jhok Sial

Zara Noor Abbas has refuted news of being cast in the upcoming drama Jhok Sial!

It was earlier reported that she will be seen in the upcoming HUM TV show helmed by Saifie Hasan and written by Hashim Nadeem who is known for Parizaad and Raqs-e-Bismil, alongside. Farhan Saeed and Durefishan Saleem

However, the Badshah Begum star cleared the air by sharing a statement in her Instagram stories.

Zara wrote, “Hey InstaFam! News circulating about me doing Jhok Sial is NOT authentic — even though I think it’s an amazing script and I wish the best of luck to everyone involved in this.”

Calling out the fake news reporters, Zara said “dear journalists” you can always call me for confirmation,” since they know her number and those who don’t can contact her manager as she “knows better” than Abbas herself.

Zara Noor Abbas is an actress and model who quickly rose to prominence in a short span of time.

She made her acting debut in 2016 drama “Dharkan”.

She gained prominence with her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi (2017).

Her other notable works include Lamhay (2018), Qaid (2018), Deewar-e-Shab (2019), Ehd-e-Wafa (2019), Phaans (2021) and most latest Badshah Begum (2022).

Zara Noor Abbas made her film debut with Wajahat Rauf’s Chhalawa (2019) and later appeared in Asim Raza’s Paray Hut Luv in the same year.