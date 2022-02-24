Aye Musht e Khaak Ep-21 & 22 Review: Mustajab returns to Pakistan

This week’s episodes of the 7th Sky Entertainment blockbuster, Aye Mushte-e-Khaak showed us how Dua and Mustajab are dealing with their divorce. While Dua remains restless, lost, and in a state of agony, Mustajab parties, drinks, and obsesses about Dua in his drunken state. There was drama, some heart-touching moments, and a lot of entertainment. The dialogues and screenplay were superb and so were the performances, especially the leads Sana Javed and Feroze Khan. Apart from them Iffat Omer and Asad Siddiqui also deserve a special mention. Read on to know what happened this week in Aye Musht-e-Khaak.

Shakeela is diagnosed with angina pain and is asked to go through surgery. She sees the irony in the situation because she had pretended to be a heart patient in order to get Dua to marry Mustajab. She wants to talk to Dua before her surgery but Dua’s parents tell her to stay away from them.

After Mustajab gets drunk and loses consciousness, Shiza drives him home. She is angry at him for still thinking about Dua even after she betrayed him.

There’s a moment of happiness in the show when Dua scores the second position in her exams despite the difficult phase she was going through. Taqi surprises her with flowers and the others join in the celebration too.

Shakeela drops by to congratulate Dua for her success. That adds tension to the situation. While Dua leaves, Shakeela apologizes to Dua’s parents for what she has done.

Mustajab returns to Pakistan to surprise Shakeela. She tells him he has been through a lot to which he says he still has a long way ahead of him and his destination isn’t here yet.

While Dua is paying a visit to Imam sahib with Taqi, she runs into Mustajab there who is performing ablution and is about to pray. He tells her she closed her doors for him but Allah didn’t.

Dua tells Dayaan what happened earlier that day and is worried if she has made the wrong decision. He tells her she made the right decision and she should stand by it.

Shakeela asks Mustajab where he was the previous day. He tells her he was searching for someone but will not stop until he finds them. When she asks him who he is looking for, he replies with “God” as a menacing smile appears on his face.

What will happen now? What will Mustajab do next? Will he try to win Dua back? Will he make things difficult for her? To find out, keep watching Aye Musht-e-Khaak on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm on Geo TV.

