Bakhtawar Episode-12 Review: Hooriya’s obsession with Bakhtoo does not seem realistic

HUM TV drama serial Bakhtawar is going strong with Yumna Zaidi’s stellar performance as Bakhtawar as well as Bakhtoo. Other performances are also brilliant, particularly Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz’s it is his best work to date also I would like to appreciate Sunil Shankar playing the antagonist Sheeda, I think he has done a tremendous job. In the previous episode, we have seen that Sheeda gets released on Hooriya’s orders. In this episode, Sheeda smartly lands a job spying at Bakhtoo for Hooriya.

Bakhatwar life is in danger as Sheeda gets released from Police custody at Hooriya’s orders. Bakhtawar is relaxed that Malik Dilawar has fixed Sheeda permanently in jail and he could not get out of there. Well, Bakhtawar’s mother sees Sheeda standing in the lane watching out their window with a knife in his hands. I am wondering has she really saw him or if it is just her fear personifying.

Hooriya is so cunning and evil that she calls Sheeda to her office, she is so cold-blooded that has she realized that she may be siding with a criminal. What if this person actually which he has committed that heinous sin? never she thought about the victim. Sheeda is too smart, he starts cashing Bakhtoo’s name and finally landed a job spying on Bakhtoo for her. Hooriya is like a true politician backing criminals she gives him a handsome amount of money.

It is shown that Sheeda is not stopping in getting that money only he calls for another amount of money in just a small period of time. It seems that Sheeda will create trouble for her in the future. Hooriya’s brother is just like her mischievous. He insists that Bakhtoo keep some money and later he tells Malik Dilawar that Bakhtoo has asked him for some help in paying his fees. He has tainted Bakhtoo’s image in his eyes.

Bakhtoo gets to know about Sheeda’s release and her world turns upside down. She should have moved out of that toxic environment. Sheeda is out and free to make her life hell again. Bakhtawar’s life is not safe she should escape from this situation as soon as possible. Bakhtawar also recalls the love interest she left back in the village. Well, Hooriya’s obsession with Bakhtoo does not seem realistic.

The episode ends when Malik Dilawar has gone out at a lunch with Hooriya and he gets to know through a call that it is Hooriya’s father who is behind Sheeda’s release.

Current Rating of Bakhtawar

4.33 4.3 rating 4.33 out of 5 stars (based on 6 reviews) Excellent 50% Very good 33% Average 17% Poor 0% Terrible 0%

Give Your Rating

Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here