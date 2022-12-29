Farq Episode-17 and 18 Review: Differences arises between Kamal and Irsa

Geo Entertainment drama serial Farq is 18 episodes down and still the story and characters are not growing at us nor they are making any sense at all. Performances are simply brilliant but the characters make no sense. In the previous episode, we have seen that Ayzel is being malicious. In the latest set of episodes, it is shown that differences are arising between Irsa and Kamal, and Ayzel is one of the reasons for creating those differences.

Kamal has lost his mind when Ayzel tells him that she has been sent by her choti mama to Bano’s place to give her one lac rupees. Well, the play is too over-the-top. Besides being over top serial the characters and stories are not making any sense. Kamal going to Jamshaid’s lane and picking him up then Jamshed telling her sister not to worry and he will be back in a while is all so illogical.

Bano is a nuisance, a super annoying character, what kind of best friend she is? She is the one who asks for money from Bano risking her reputation than when Jamshed tells her not to worry he will be back then why she created a scene by telling her mother to jeopardize Irsa’s position? Jamshed’s mother trashes Irsa in her neighborhood by telling everyone that she has trapped her innocent son.

Arif going to Irsa’s house yelling at her and slapping hard on her face is also quite an additional scene it could have been avoided how could Arif beat his Sahab’s wife like that? Well Kamal and Jamshed’s conversation was good it is Raqeeb one on one, but again one thing is not making any sense that if Kamal knows that Irsa is not lying then why he is meeting him? Faysal Qureshi’s performance is so powerful in the scene. Why after meeting Jamshed he is avoiding Irsa?

Ayzel offers Irsa to step back she will make sure to let her marry Jamshed and she will make him settle well in a job too. However, Irsa is resolute that she will make this marriage work till she meets that evil Faiza. Faiza envies Irsa and lies to her that Kamal wants to marry her. Kamal never liked Faiza he could have told this to Irsa but no he says that his past is his past so is Rashid’s wife when Irsa confirms Kamal’s wishes to marry Irsa she would have told her the truth but no she did not tell her. By the way, why Irsa is so bothered about Faiza she should have been grateful that she is getting married. In short a senseless entertainer!