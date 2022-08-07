Fraud Episode-14 Review: Shirjeel marries Rehana and is all set to scam her family

Ary Digital’s drama serial Fraud is one of the strongest drama serials in terms of its storyline which is quite modern and fresh and for that credit goes to the writer Zanjabeel Asim. Performances are super brilliant. In the previous epiosde we have seen that Maila and Nisaar Sahab finally agrees on Talal’s proposal. In this episode it is shown that Maila and Talal’s engagement takes place.

Maya becomes a voice of sanity in front of Nisaar Sahab’s illogical excuses. She defends her sister by saying that she has all the rights to get the best in her life and also tells her father not to worry for her. Nisaar Shahab is left with no choice but to agree on Talal and Maila’s engagement.

On the other hand, Shirjeel and his company are all set to play their scam game. Shirjeel disguised as Chaudhry Hishmat marries the innocent Rehana. Our heart goes out for poor Rehana and her simple parents. Unlike Maya’s father, Rehana’s father tries to go for an investigation although he fall for a wrong person that broker has already been bribed by Khawar. After hearing praises for Chaudhry Hishmat from that broker Rehana’s father is satisfied and he sets the wedding date. With all love and best wishes he marries off her beloved daughter.

Well we get to see more of Shaan this week. It is shown that a woman enters into his life. Well that girl is shown to be daughter of his humble employee but her dressing sense and body language is not going well with it. It seems that she has entered into that office with an aim and that is to honey trap Shaan. On her very first meeting she landed a job and not just that she is giving Shaan that looks which is confusing and making him uncomfortable too. It seems that Shaan will get involved with this girl.

It is so good to see Talal and his family being so positive and nice. Maila is also super happy with her engagement with Talal. Since Rehana and Shirjeel are married, Shirjeel has started playing his scam game. He is trying to be super caring and loving with his newly Wed wife. Rehana is not believing that luck can turn to her side as well. She is also smitten by her hubby. Rehana’s father hands him the property papers which seems so much of a stretch he could have wait for some time. Shirjeel is all set to sell all that property as soon as possible and flee off this situation. We really want Shirjeel and his group to pay for all his sins.

