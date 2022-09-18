Fraud Episode-20 Review: Shaan’s mother asks for Maya’s hand

ARY Digital’s drama serial Fraud is one engaging weekend watch. With a unique and modern theme, the play used to be quite interesting but now the story seems a bit stretched. Performances are on point. In the previous episode, we have seen that Maya is offered a marriage prospect. In this episode, it is shown that Shaan’s stepmother herself asks for Maya’s hand from her father for Shaan!

Maya clearly tells her parents that she is not ready for marriage and she has no intentions of getting married in the near future as she is busy enjoying the life of her dreams. However, it seems that Maya’s parents have not yet understand her point of view and they are not yet convinced when they see Maya’s mother they desperately raise the topic and say that they will try to convince Maya of that marriage prospect.

The hurt on Maya’s face can easily be seen. Shaan’s stepmother tells Maya’s parents that the chapter is closed. She further says that she is asking for Maya’s hand for her own son. Maya is disgusted she walks out of the room but Maya’s parents are still in a state of disbelief. It is hard for them to believe that their daughter has got such a good proposal. Maya’s parents have already shown their approval but Maya is not yet ready for that.

Well before this proposal scene, Maya faced humiliation and insult from Shaan. She has a very unpleasant experience with Shaan a day ago. Shaan has lost her trust in women, he sees everyone from one angle. He thinks that just like Maria every middle-class girl is an opportunist. He so badly insults her when he sees her getting frank with his daughter Zimal. Mikaal stoops low from being a gentleman he yells at her telling her to stay away from his daughter.

Maya is really shocked and hurt by this behavior, she is affected by it so much that she does not go to her work the next day. Now when she has seen Shaan yelling at the top of his lungs at her how can she agree to marry the same guy who has insulted her? Shirjeel is moving fast he has gone to meet Tooba’s mother. Tooba’s mother has some reservations regarding him she wants to do a proper investigation of him but Tooba is stopping her from doing that. The scene where Maya’s car goes out of the house and Shirjeel enters the house is one powerful scene. Well, one wonders if Shaan’s stepmother is in the house then how come Shaan has so conveniently insulted her employee, and why she has not intervened and defended her? Loose ends, let’s see what will happen next.

