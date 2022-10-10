Fraud Episode-23 Review: Shirjeel finally marries Tooba

Ary Digital’s drama serial Fraud is one of the strong serials in terms of its storyline but it has been dragged a lot. Performances are brilliant particularly Saba Qamar’s, but sadly we get to see so less of her. In the previous episode, we have seen that Talal died. In this episode, it is shown that Shirjeel finally marries Tooba and Maya could not attend their wedding.

Maila’s tragedy is really not needed here in this play. This has turned this drama into another sob story which is too heavy to watch. Poor Talal died and left Maila behind who keeps blaming herself for his death. Her mother-in-law takes a wise step to send her back with her parents as she has a long life ahead.

Shirjeel’s confession to her mother about him lying about her to his to-be in-laws that she is his nanny not his mother has really broken his mother’s heart. Shirjeel has no moral compass he has so casually told her mother about his lying and deceiving Tooba that he feels no shame in it. His mother is shattered to hear his son’s reality but she is helpless, she has no power or control over her son. Shirjeel’s best friend who is investing his money in him also seems fed up with him.

Tooba’s wedding finally takes place. Shirjeel is such an artist he makes sure that he makes that night magical for her. Well for a second I thought that there is a loophole in why Maya being so close to Tooba’s mother is not invited to her wedding. Well in the next scene writer has addressed this issue as Tooba asks Maya why she has not come to her wedding to which she replies that her sister is not feeling good that’s why she is not feeling to attend the wedding.

Maya instantly recognizes the bangle on Tooba’s wrist it was the same bangle she has gotten in her dowry it was her grandmother’s. Well there is a trivia when Shirjeel gifts it to Tooba he says it’s my mother’s but when Maya asks Tooba says that it is his grandmother’s. Maya seems alarmed at that bangle and that thing is stuck in her mind although we have not seen her encounter with Shirjeel yet. This would be really a worthy scene where we see Maya facing Shirjeel. Hopefully, we will see this encounter soon in the coming episode.

