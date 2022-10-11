Habs Episode-23 Review: Ayesha and Basit’s relationship is marred with more differences

Ary Digital’s drama serial Habs is one of the leading plays in running with performances brilliant as usual. But it is Ayesha and Basit’s chemistry that we want to see on the screen more. Unfortunately this week we see less of Ayesha and Basit’s track and more of Zoya and other stuff. In the previous episode, we have seen that Ayesha misunderstands Basit’s intentions and leaves. In this episode, there is no scene of Ayesha and Basit together and their relationship is marred with more differences.



Ayesha misunderstands Basit’s intentions she thinks that he might want to hand over divorce papers to her when in reality he is trying to give him her apartment papers because he wants to secure her future. Ayesha even mistook this gesture too she thinks that he is giving her alimony or something like that and leaves the house.

Soha enters the house and she meets Basit in a very cordial way. By the way, the way she is casually sitting on the sofa is way too casual and frank. They were never been, friends. She was just engaged to him for a few days and nothing more this frank style of sitting with him in his house looks so unreal.

Will Soha’s entry into the scene create any turn in the story or will it be irrelevant? I guess Soha is going to make Ayesha doubt Basit. Ayesha’s mother is all set to fix her rishta with the ones she has set for Zoya. She is not even respecting the fact that Ayesha is not even divorced yet. Ayesha’s mother gets one more shock when she gets to know that her house papers are fake and she is asked to leave the house. She so proudly thinks of that house as her own but now she gets in trouble.

After last week’s hit Ketchup scene, this episode is more focused on Zoya and Amir’s track. Zoya is certainly not a nice girl she is habitual of stealing. She has stolen one lakh rupees from her mother-in-law safe and what is more surprising is that she smoothly gets away from it too. We want to see more of Basit and Ayesha on screen as the story is more about them but in this episode, it is no scene of them together not even a phone call instead we have seen Soha talking with Basit. We are hopelessly hoping for Basit and Ayesha’s reunion.

