Habs Episode-6 Review: Basit restores Ayesha’s reputation in his office!

Ary Digital’s drama serial Habs is 6 episodes down, the story is making us hooked. Performances are on point, particularly Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan both have given their best and their onscreen chemistry is on spot. In the previous episode, we have seen Soha breaking her engagement with Basit. In this episode, we get to know more about Basit’s character.

Soha is out of the scene, we are wondering if her story has ended here or if it has more to come. Basit’s hatred towards his mother is not making any sense especially when we have seen that he as a child has heard his parent’s conversation. Basit knows that it is not his mother who is willing to leave him in fact it is his father who insisted her to leave Basit.

Basit’s father’s character is not making any sense why he has left such a ridiculous will and why he had made Basit’s life so difficult? He should not have to marry in haste and he cannot bear any loss in his company. Basit’s father has made his mother Sadia the caretaker of his business why? Basit’s hatred towards his mother is not justified but his depression and anxiety very much make sense.

We are certainly not interested in Bano and Talal’s track or it would not be wrong to say that we are bored and tired of Bano’s constant whining. Talal is not worth a shot, he is such a weak character that he is marrying someone in such a short time! Bano should have moved on thinking about her self-respect instead we have shown her crying her heart out and insisting to attend his wedding! Why she would like to give others a chance to gossip and moreover why she would like to spoil anyone’s wedding? By the way, Talal marrying in such a short period of time is not looking natural and seems like a time-lapse issue.

Ayesha and Basit’s scenes are the highlight of this episode and we want to see more of their scenes together. Basit is totally a different person when he is with Ayesha. He becomes a thorough gentleman. The office dynamics are quite natural but why would an employee dare to bad-mouth his boss so openly? The way Basit restores Ayesha’s reputation in his office speaks volumes about how he cares for women’s respect. His mother’s abandoning her has not completely lost his faith in womanhood he still respects women and the way he protects Ayesha is certainly making Basit our favorite hero! We are rooting for Ayesha and Basit.

