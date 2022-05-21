Ishq e Laa Episode-29 Review: Azlaan brings Azka back to home

Ishq e Laa the drama serial seems to move towards its conclusion. Performances are on point. Azaan Sami Khan and Yumna Zaidi both are doing justice with their roles. In the previous episode, we have seen that Azlaan undergoes a change of heart. In the latest, we see Azlaan as a different person and he brings back Azka home on his mother’s wish.

Zain is back in Azka’s life but we do not want to see this character with Azka we are rooting for Azka and Azlaan. It seems that Azka is happy with Zain coming back into her life but she tells him not to visit her place as she is still in Nikkah with Azlaan and she does not want to give the world a chance for gossiping. Zain respects Azka’s wish.

We have seen Azlaan turning into a new leaf. After undergoing a change of heart, he turns into a totally different person. He made up his mind not to harm anyone with his words or action. He is resolute that he will be a different person now onward who is humble, kind, and not arrogant. Azlaan’s mother is coming back to her home she wants to see her daughter-in-law so Azlaan has got no option but to bring Azka back.

Zain’s mother insists to visit Azka, despite Zain telling her not to go she visits Azka’s place. To their surprise, Azlaan shows up in the middle of their meeting telling Azka that he has come to take her to his home. Azka reminds Azlaan that this is not the part of their deal on which he humbly says that it is a request. Azka decides to go with him and she leaves the house and the guests behind. Azka’s mother telling Zain’s mother all the truth about Azka and her paper marriage seems so unrealistic.

Well, keeping in mind the society they live in, the kind of reaction by Zain’s mother is not so severe, I was expecting that she would leave the house immediately and will create an issue over it. A girl getting married to someone be it on a paper contract basis is something too odd and bizarre concept for the class they belong to. Still, she is accepting Azka but only on one condition and that is she has to take a divorce within a week. Is this making any sense? Zain also calls Azka and he is trying to feed her mind against Azlaan telling her that he is intentionally not giving her divorce as if he knows Azlaan? What will Azka decide we want to know, we really want her to give Azlaan a second chance.

