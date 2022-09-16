Kaala Doriya Episode-1 Review: Yet an other promising Rom-Com by Saima Akram Chaudhry

Hum TV from the makers of Blockbuster Ramazan drama serial Chupke Chupke, presents romantic comedy Kaala Doriya which seems quite promising. Penned down by none other than Ramazan serials star writer Saima Akram Chaudhry who has several mega-hit rom-coms like Suno Chanda, Hum Tum, Chupke Chupke, Ishq Jalebi to her credit. The play is directed by the super talented Danish Nawaz. We have already seen this combo of director and writer in Chupke Chupke and HumTum so expectations are automatically quite higher with this new project.



The ensemble cast of the Kaala Doriya includes Osman Khalid Butt and Sana Javed in the leads while the supporting cast features mostly the typical Saima Akram drama actors excluding Zainab Qayyum, Khalid Anum, Shehzad Noor, and social media sensations Tamkinat Mansoor and Taimor. We have already seen Farhan Ali Agha, Samina Ahmed, Nadia Afghan, and Sohail Sameer and Ali Safina in previous Ramazan serials.

The story of Kala Doriya revolves around two houses, it’s about the rivalry of two sons ending in the separation of two families and not just that their parents are also forced to live separately. Mother (Samina Ahmed) lives with her younger son Munna (Farhan Ali Agha) and daughter-in-law Saleeka (Zainab Qayyum) who have two sons. The elder one is married and has two little kids a son and a daughter. The wife of this son is the daughter of Munna’s brother and they are not even on talking terms.

Well, the younger son of Munna, Asfand (Osman Khalid Butt) is the hero of our play who is a happy-go-lucky man who loves to play guitar and he is his bhabi’s best friend. Asfand and his bhabi’s sweet friendship is a treat to watch and this is what the whole play is themed on song” Kaala Doriya kunday nay urra oye..” a song based on devar bhabi’s relationship. Well after years of separation the other son (Sohail Sameer) who lives with his father (Khalid Anum) starts to live right next to their house with their daughter Mahnoor (Sana Javed) and wife (Nadia Afghan).

The highlights of this episode are the fighting and taunting scenes between Mahanoor and Asfand. Well, their hatred does not seem to turn into a love story but let’s see this is how all Rom-Com of Saima Chaudhry goes. Asfand’s phuhpo Binto is also a treat to watch, her jealousy and madness are what make her a relatable character. Nadia Afghan’s Punjabi is back to entertain us. Her Punjabi proverbs are too good giving a cherry on the top vibes. Can’t wait for the next episode to see how the story develops. So far enjoyed the first episode suggesting it as a promising Rom-Com!