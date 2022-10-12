Kaala Doriya Episode-4 Review: Mahnoor and Asfand keep bugging each other

Kaala Doriya Episode-4 Review – Hum TV drama serial Kaala Doriya is 4 episodes down and still it has not yet proved itself as an engaging and interesting Rom-com like what Saima Akram Chaudhry’s plays used to be. Anyways the story somehow has started to grow with good performances. In the previous episode, we have seen Abba Mian and Amma bee secretly meet on a garden date. In this episode, we come to know that Shijee suffers a hefty loss in business.

The whole house is desperately searching for Amma Bee while she is having a garden date with her husband. The couple looks cute together although it is difficult to digest Samina Ahmed and Khalid Anum as a couple still they make a cute appearance and are a delight to watch. Our heart goes out to the elderly couple who are forced by their sons to live separately.

Well, the bugging of Mahnoor and Asfand to each other continues in this episode too. They both are like Tom and Jerry who are going after each other. However, these activities seem quite repetitive and annoying. It seems like this play is going round and round with similar scenes. Mahnoor messes with Asfand’s bike tires and as a reaction, Asfand pulls out all four tires of Mahanoor’s car.

Mahnoor’s father Shijee meets a hefty loss in the business and this news has reached Munna’s house as well. Asfand’s bhabi gets really worried for her father. It seems that Asfand’s family is comparatively less toxic than Mahnoor’s. Asfand’s bhabi tries to help her family out so she gives Mahnoor’s assignment fees on which Mahnoor bubbles up with fury and she badly insults her own elder sister for trying to help her out. This has literally broken Asfand’s bhabi’s heart. She is trying to hide this from everyone but Asfand has found out the reason why his bhabi is hurt.

Asfand wants to take revenge for his bhabi’s insult by teaching Mahnoor a lesson. He secretly sneaked into the house of Mahnoor and cut off the power wire of the house. This time Mahnoor charges her Dada to go and fight against Asfand at Munna’s place. Will Baray Mian’s going there turn things even more ugly or will it going to create a bridge between the families? Tamakanat’s track is really cute and guessing that her love interest Kuku is going to be none other than Ali Safina. Anxiously waiting for his entry. Overall an average Rom-com!

