Kaala Doriya Episode-5 Review: Drama is coming up with an interesting build-up!

Hum TV’s Rom-Com Kaala Doriya is 5 episodes down. Now it seems that characters and their stories start growing on us, though it’s a kind of an average rom-com. The performances are amazing. In the previous episode, we have seen Asfand and Mahnoor bugging each other. In this episode, it is shown that Asfand gives a break on his bugging Baray Abba’s advice. Police arrive to arrest Munna out of nowhere.

Baray Abba goes with Mahnoor when he sees the wire cut down from the electric meter. It seems that he will create a fight scene but he very cooly asks Asfand to mend whatever damage he has done at their place. He sits with his wife and shares his concerns about Bitto’s wedding, when he is sharing his anxieties over Bitto’s wedding Munna enters and he takes it personally as if it is his fault that his sister is not yet married.

Munna creates a scene with his wife scolds her for not finding a suitable match for her sister-in-law in which she gets mad. Saleeka expresses her frustration with Bitto blaming her for making her feel bad. According to her, it is Bitto who rejects every proposal she suggests just because she is still in love with Kuku. Well, when we are going to see Kuku Mammu? waiting for his entry.

Bitto as a reaction leaves the place and shifts to Mahnoor’s place to spend some days with her father. We are seeing that Bitto is having quality time with her father. We have also seen that Mahnoor is having a cordial relationship with her phupho. She suggests her mother should rethink and let Kuku mammu marry Bitto Appa and forget everything but her mother is not ready to accept this.

Baray Abba has advised Asfand that before doing anything at his house just remember that his uncle does not have a young son like him who could fix the tires or wires. This advice has hit hard to Asfand and his thinking towards Mahnoor has changed. He stops bugging her the way he used to in fact he helps her out when her car is down. Asfand and his family are busy celebrating Faraz and Faiza’s wedding anniversary when out of nowhere Police arrive at the function with arrest warrants for Munna! Well, one wonders what Munna has done. Kaala Doriya is coming up with an interesting build-up!

