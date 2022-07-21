Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Episode-11 Review: Shamsher survives but is in coma

Ary Digital’s drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is getting stronger in terms of its views but the story is quite nonsensical. Performances are good but there are many loopholes in the story. In the previous episode, we have seen that Aheson shoots Shamsher. In this episode, we see that Shamsher is in a coma and Aheson and his family are making for it.

First of all, we need clearance on how Mahek escaped that fire scene. We as an audience deserve this explanation, too much dragging of suspense seems annoying. Well, Aheson smoothly dodges Shamsher’s guards and goes straight into his room as if he knows where he resides. Aheson fires straight into Shamsher’s chest.

It is not only Aheson who is paying for his action but it is his whole family who is suffering. Nawab Dilawar makes sure that the Police punish the family well. Aheson is beaten like hell but I’m still wondering why he has been kept alive and why he is not beaten to death? Mahek’s father and her chachoo both are in Police custody. On top of that, the person who is taking care of Mahek in Multan also arrives in the city to get them out but he himself gets into trouble.

Aheson’s mother rightly blames Mahek’s mother for ruining her son’s life. Another person responsible for this damage is Mahek’s father who clearly can tell Mahek’s mother and Aheson that she is alive but he doesn’t. When Aheson was in shambles and came to seek forgiveness from Mahek’s mother at that moment least Mahek’s father should have told them the truth they both are Mahek’s well-wishers. I fully blame Mahek’s father for all this disaster. Mahek is getting teased by the lady of the house and she is rightly blaming her for all the mess her husband has gotten into.

Shamsher is in a coma and his situation is not getting better. His mother has now realized that they are paying for the sins they have committed. She wants to seek repentance so her son will get out of that curse but Seth Dilawar silenced her. Mahek’s mother is in a depressive phase she is still grieving her daughter’s death and now her husband is in police custody. Noman Sahab imparts the most surprising news to her that Mahek is alive! Laila Wasti’s performance is simply brilliant when she is expressing the sudden happiness and shock of finding that her dead daughter is still alive. This episode is all over the place, leaving us wondering where this story going to lead.

