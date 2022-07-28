Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Ep-12 Review: Shamsher goes on an unknown journey after recovering

Ary Digital’s drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is a story that does not seems realistic. It seems a story about immortals. We should have given clarity on how Mahek escaped that fire. The performances are all brilliant. In the previous episode, we have seen that Shamsher is in a very critical state and he is in a deep coma. In this episode miraculously he gets out of the coma.

The episode begins when Shamsher’s mother is sitting in Mahek’s house begging Mahek’s mother to forgive Shamsher. Had Mahek’s mother not known the fact that Mahek is alive she would not have ever forgiven him. However, now that she knows that Mahek is alive, she forgives Shamsher on the condition that he will never bug their family. Shamsher’s mother promises that he is never going to disturb them.

Noman’s wife is another vile character she is so fed up with Mahek that she secretly wishes that police takes her along with them. She has made her life hell. She spills the beans to Aheson’s mother on a call telling her that Mahek is alive! Aheson’s mother creates lots of hues and cries and her behavior is justified. It is because of Mahek’s parents that her son is into such a big mess.

Well, Shamsher miraculously gets out of the coma when there was so little hope. Actually, it is shown that he comes out of the coma right when Mahek’s mother is on her way back from Mahek’s house after seeking forgiveness for him. The first thing Shamsher says is he asks about Aheson and tells his father to release Aheson and Mahek’s father immediately. He requests his father for the very first time for releasing them. Nawab Dilawar takes back the case and releases Aheson, his father, and Ikram. Apparently, it seems that Mahek’s family’s life is now so much in their control.

Mahek’s Chachi has made her life such a hell that she is forced to shift to a hostel with a fake identity. Ikram is trying to shift into another city he is trying to make all the preparations. Shamsher’s parents have all planned to set him in the States for some time. Shamhser is very disturbed he is about to fly to the US when all of sudden out of nowhere he decides to take a train. It gives us that Jub we met scene vibes even dialogues are bit similar. Wondering why out of nowhere he decides to take a train? Well his path once again going to cross with poor Mahek. Overall quite a happening episode. Too much Masala to handle.

