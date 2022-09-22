Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Episode-21 Review: As expected, Shamsher disowns his father

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Episode-21 Review – Ary Digital’s drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is getting stronger in terms of its views but the story is quite nonsensical. Well, this episode in particular is quite interesting. In the previous episode, we have seen that Shamsher and Mahek get to know about the fact that Baba Sahab attempted to kill Mahek with help of Sheroo. In this episode, it is shown that Shamsher disowns Baba Sahab.

Shamsher is literally shattered after knowing his father’s reality. He can not even face Mahek now. This reality one can say is the turning point for Shamsher. He has turned into a new leaf. We now get to see a serious, guilty, and more humane Shamsher who is ashamed that his father wants to take his wife’s life.

The scene where Shamsher faces his father is a really strong one. Shamsher faces his father and asks him why he did that. Baba Sahab as usual is not affected by any question he says he will try to kill Mahek again as he cannot bear her anymore in the house. Shamsher says that he is ashamed of his family on which he gets a hard slap from his father. Shamsher disowns Baba Sahab telling him that he is leaving him and everything and also that he will go against him at any length.

Baba Sahab freezes his accounts and credit cards now poor Shamsher is all on his own with the responsibility of Mahek. Part of us feel sorry for him but then part of us think this is what Shamsher actually deserves. We are having a feeling that now makers of the play are deliberately trying to glorify Shamsher as a hero now by redeeming him but the question arises can Shamsher be redeemed after whatever he has done with Mahek? Even Mahek is not ready to forgive Shamsher. Well, then the question arises why she is not leaving him when he actually offers her the choice to leave him.

Ahesun’s urge to marry Nida is not making any sense and the poor girl is being forced to marry him why? Shamsher has turned into a new leaf and he starts feeling remorse for whatever he has done with Mahek. He begs forgiveness from Mahek’s parents for all the bad things he has done with them. It is also one powerful scene where Mahek’s father tells Shamsher that his only punishment is that he will be given no punishment. He says that his remorse and his guilt are his real punishment. How will Shamsher survive without all the money and luxuries and how will he be taking care of Mahek?

