Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Ep-3 Review: The toxic obsession and hounding continues

Ary Digital’s drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi is another serial based upon a story of toxic love and obsession. It has no novelty value and we have seen Danish Taimoor in similar kinds of roles before. In the previous episode, we have seen that Shamsher is hounding Mahek and her family. In this episode, this hounding and the toxic obsession continue as Shamsher traps Mahek’s father into a fake case just to gain Mahek’s attention.

Shamsher is not taking Mahek’s refusal lightly. He takes this no as his insult and he is going to avenge this. In this episode too, hounding Mahek and her family continues. Shamsher here takes this a step ahead he traps Mahek’s poor father into a fake case so that he could gain Mahek’s attention. Shamsher has stooped so low in his character that it is hard to see him glorified as the main lead.

Poor Mahek’s father who seems an honest, God-fearing, law-abiding person has to experience the worst torture in the lockup. It is shown that police is merely a puppet of Shamsher’s family. The police officer is taking his orders and acting accordingly. This is merely a tactic by Shamsher to gain poor Mahek’s attention. He is successful as poor Mahek is left with no choice but to call him and beg him to release her father.

Mahek’s father’s helplessness is making sense and the class disparity is justifying his words but I still condemn his words saying ” Mera kya Qasoor hai k main Betiyon Ka Baap hoon” is just a regressive line that does not sound good. Dialogue like these should be avoided as we already have witnessed these lines in Habs repeatedly uttered by Ayesha’s mother. Well, the class disparity is one of the themes and we see how our system is only set for the privileged class and this system does not support the middle class.

The play is full of cliches, the rich feudal falling in love with the middle-class girl, literally harassing her family to get her, and the rich family not accepting their son’s choice. Nauman Ijaz as Seth Dilawar is powerful but his character has nothing novel we have already seen such characters before. Shamsher shares his choice with his family on which Seth Dilawar clearly abjures his idea of marrying someone from a middle-class family. Little does Seth Dilawar and his family know that their son has made Mahek and her family’s life hell. They are thinking that it is Mahek who has enticed Shamsher.

