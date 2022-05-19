Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi Episode-2 Review: Shamsher is hounding Mahek and her family

ARY Digital’s newly started drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi is two episodes down. From the very first episode, it is established that this story is going to be all about toxic obsession, and it’s a perfect portrayal of autocratic attitude. In this episode too that autocracy continues when Shamsher uses his absolute power and position to hound Mahek and her family.

The episode begins with Shamsher showing up in front of Mahek’s house with all his guards and he in front of all her neighbors and her father shamelessly claims that ” Apki Beti per dil agaya hay mera” and he barges into the house asking for her hand on which he gets a refusal but Shamsher is certainly not coming slow.

Shamsher’s behavior is representing his feudal mindset which is even treating a girl as his property. He has started owning her just because he likes her. Shamsher even barges into her university. He is doing all the tactics to attract Mahek’s father, he even gives a hefty amount of cheque as a donation. Mahek’s father is extremely annoyed, he cannot report this matter to the police as he knows that it will do no good to him in fact it will make things worse.

The University scene and that fight action sequence are too filmy where Shamsher like a hero beats the hell out of the boys who try to protect Mahek. This sort of glorification does not sit well and it leaves a bad taste, he is shown to be someone who takes drugs so how come he is so fit that he alone can beat a group of boys like an action hero. Mahek’s fiance Ahesun is shown to be a coward, he hides out when Mahek is actually calling him for help or Ahesun has realized the fact that he cannot fight with the power of Shamsher. It is so relatable we see such examples in the real world where girls are treated that way by the feudal and no one dares to call the police.

Shamsher crosses all boundaries when he again comes to her house and he is forcing Mahek to come with him. The biggest blunder Mahek does is that she goes with him in his car, the poor girl is left with no choice as his fiance has not shown any spine. Mahek’s father should not let her go with him he can literally do anything with her. Shamsher takes her on a dreamy date for dinner where she mustered the courage to refuse him. Shamsher is not the guy who is going to take this No lightly. He is known for his anger and short temper, he is going to make Mahek’s life hell!

Current Rating of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

4.27 4.3 rating 4.27 out of 5 stars (based on 11 reviews) Excellent 46% Very good 36% Average 18% Poor 0% Terrible 0%

Give Your Rating

Your overall rating Select a Rating 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star Your review Your name Submit your review

See All Dramas Ratings Here